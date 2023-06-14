Jayden Lewis has a different role than most of Auburn’s official visitors. Instead of being recruited by Auburn, Lewis is recruiting for the Tigers during his visits to the Plains. “It’s been going good,” Lewis said. “Really, the same thing every time I come; I love it here and I don’t see how anybody else wouldn’t love it here. I’m still recruiting guys – Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, LJ (McCray). A couple of guys that I’m trying to get when they look like they’re ready to go ahead and pull the trigger.” Lewis, who has been committed to the Tigers for four months now, returned to Auburn and is becoming “more comfortable” with the Plains each time he returns.

Anniston DB Jayden Lewis was back in Auburn for his OV (Henry Patton/AuburnSports)

“Just figuring everybody out, just knowing people more and just building stronger relationships,” Lewis said. “That’s all there is to it.” Lewis, who stands at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds and is seen by the staff as a cornerback, has had strong relationships with coaches Wesley Mcgriff and Zac Etheridge. Seeing them in person again strengthened them even more “I talk to them all the time,” Lewis said. “But seeing them in person is different and you get a real feel for the people. It’s nothing like it.” Lewis, from Anniston High in Anniston, Ala., decided to take his OV in June instead of during the season, and that wasn't done on accident. “Really just my football schedule,” Lewis said. “I really wanted to do it the Iron Bowl week, but like I said, my football schedule won’t let me and I really want to be locked in with the guys I’m with now back in my high school and just get back to the city.”