When Jayden Lewis walked into Auburn's new football facility Friday, something was different from his last visit. This time, he was an Auburn commit. The four-star cornerback from Anniston, Ala., made his first trip to the Plains since committing on Feb. 1., getting to check out how the Tigers operate in practice. "First time in the spring, it went great," Lewis said. "Watching practice, getting in the film room, watching how everything operates and moves on a daily basis. It really makes me feel more comfortable and really just fall in more love with the place, for real."

Jayden Lewis visited Auburn last Friday, his first as an Auburn commit. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

When it comes to one coach in particular, secondary coach Wesley McGriff, Lewis sees nothing but an opportunity to get better. "His energy, it really matches what I like in a coach," Lewis said. "Even like I said in the film room, talking to his guys, the way he teaches is really great and I think I can learn a lot from that guy." As far as particulars from practice, Lewis watched everyone. From veterans like DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett, to rising freshman Kayin Lee. Looking at Lee, Lewis noticed something. "He really surprised me, as far as what I’ve seen out there," Lewis said. "Him being a freshman, I feel like I can come in and do the same thing, maybe even better." Now as a commit, Lewis is going after other recruits to join him at Auburn. A couple of guys on his list include a pair of Alabama commits — Sterling Dixon and Perry Thompson. Both Dixon and Thompson have visited Auburn this spring.