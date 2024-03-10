Maddie Penta tossed a shutout and Amelia Lech homered twice as Auburn tallied 10 hits for the first time all year.

Dropping the first two games of the series in unimpressive fashion, the Tigers avoided being swept with their 4-0 win over Missouri, in one of their more complete games of the season.

If at first you don't succeed, try again. Auburn did just that Sunday.

Penta's outing in the series opener Friday was uncharacteristic, as the ace gave up a pair of home runs and was the losing pitcher in a 5-0 loss. Sunday was different, as Penta pitched a four-hit shutout, walking one and striking out seven, returning to previous form.

Meanwhile, the offense finally found its groove.

Auburn entered the series finale with a total of two runs and seven hits from the first two games, but found success in game three. Seven Auburn batters recorded hits, as a trio of Tigers recorded multiple in the game.

Makayla Packer tripled in the third to left field on a ball that escaped a diving Missouri defender and reached the wall. It scored Abbey Smith, putting Auburn in front 1-0 and giving the Tigers their first lead of the series.

However, no two hits were louder than Lech's two hits of the day, home runs in back-to-back plate appearances. The Maryland transfer hit a solo home run in the fourth inning before smashing a two-run home run in the sixth to make it 4-0.

Lech now has two multi-home run games this season, as she continues to lead the team in home runs with seven.

It's the first win at Missouri for Auburn since 2015, as the Tigers snag their first SEC win of the season and head back home for a series against Arkansas next weekend. First pitch Friday is set for 5 p.m. CST, with the game being aired on SEC Network+.