Learning experience for Coleman

Cam Coleman isn't used to losing. In fact, the Phenix City Central product is used to competing for championships, so his first season at Auburn has been a struggle. It's also been a learning experience for the wide receiver.

"The biggest thing I've learned about myself is how I handle adversity," Coleman said. "Things don't always go as planned, but it's the way you respond."

It's not just the losing that has affected Coleman. He's also suffered a couple of injuries, including hurting his shoulder in Week 2 against Cal. Coleman now says he is fully healthy. A sign of what he's capable of when at full strength came on Saturday in the loss to Missouri. In the third quarter, the 6-foot-3 receiver beat his defender, slightly adjusted to the ball and caught it in stride for a 47-yard touchdown.