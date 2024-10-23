Learning experience for Coleman

in other news
McPherson ready
The kicker has yet to appear in a game this season after dealing with an illness this summer.
Freeze feeling pressure in play calling
Hugh Freeze is not being as aggressive with his play calling due to Auburn’s execution issues.
BMatt's Monday musings
In its worst stretch in 74 years, AU has reached an inflection point. And I can see paradise by the dashboard light.
ADOB: One fine mess
AU fell flat again this weekend, eroding more faith in Hugh Freeze's ability to re-tool this program ...
More and more critical failures
Auburn once again unable to execute in critical moments in a 21-17 loss at No. 19 Missouri.
Cam Coleman isn't used to losing. In fact, the Phenix City Central product is used to competing for championships, so his first season at Auburn has been a struggle. It's also been a learning experience for the wide receiver.
"The biggest thing I've learned about myself is how I handle adversity," Coleman said. "Things don't always go as planned, but it's the way you respond."
It's not just the losing that has affected Coleman. He's also suffered a couple of injuries, including hurting his shoulder in Week 2 against Cal. Coleman now says he is fully healthy. A sign of what he's capable of when at full strength came on Saturday in the loss to Missouri. In the third quarter, the 6-foot-3 receiver beat his defender, slightly adjusted to the ball and caught it in stride for a 47-yard touchdown.
Coleman said to expect more of that in the future. He also guarantees that his effort will continue to improve when the ball isn't coming his way. In the loss to Georgia, Coleman missed a key block on a screen pass. He is taking that miss personally.
"I always took pride in blocking," he said. "It was just that one time in the Georgia game. One play doesn't define you. I didn't want that one play in the Georgia game to define me. I wanted to show that I can block, and that's not who I am."
And while there are still five games left in his freshman season, Coleman knows how valuable all of the lessons he's receiving on and off the field will benefit him and the Tigers in the future.
"It's just a learning experience so we can know what to expect next year," he said. "It's really what we took this year and apply it to next year so we won't make the same mistakes twice."
