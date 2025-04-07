LB target loves 'intensity of the defense'

"I'm looking more differently at it because I'm getting older," Wilkes said. "It's about that time for me to start making a decision. So I'm looking at practice differently."

Jaquez Wilkes , a four-star linebacker from Wadley, Ala., visited the Plains over the weekend, his second ever spring practice visit to Auburn. The last one was last spring, but now that his class is on the clock, he's got a new perspective.

A top-10 player in the state was on campus Saturday.

Auburn's made in-state recruiting a priority since Hugh Freeze took over the program.

Wilkes, 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, talks the most with defensive coordinator DJ Durkin on the Tigers' staff. Durkin also serves as linebackers' coach, which is Wilkes' position.

"He's cool, he's a genuine guy, he's honest," Wilkes said.

His hometown isn't far from Auburn — only about an hour away — and now the Tigers have made him one of their top priorities.

"I mean, I was always coming up here as I was a kid, coming to watch games and stuff," Wilkes said. "It's really a crazy experience."

Saturday wasn't the typical Big Cat Weekend, as recruits that attended got to see a scrimmage before hitting several food trucks for lunch with current players and coaches. While the team was scrimmaging, Wilkes made sure his focus was on everything to do with his position.

"I'm watching linebackers, coaching, the coaching style, the way the players move, react to the coach, all that," Wilkes said.

What sticks out to him about Auburn?

"It's close to home," Wilkes said. "The intensity of the defense is something I love."

Wilkes currently is without any official visits scheduled, but plans to take one to Auburn.

"I'm looking for wherever I feel comfortable, I feel at home, where I feel like I can thrive," Wilkes said.