Lambert-Smith sets tone for receivers

Brian Stultz • AuburnSports
Staff Writer
KeAndre Lambert-Smith was on the phone in the media room below the student section of Jordan-Hare Stadium following his first game as an Auburn Tiger. The receiver had just finished putting up three catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns in his debut, but a family matter was to be dealt with.

"That's my mom," Lambert-Smith said. "She's acting like she hasn't been to a game before. I'm not just going to come right out after a game."

It is old hat for the grizzly veteran in a receiver room full of youngsters who just happened to have a big debut in an Auburn uniform themselves. Lambert-Smith, who came from Penn State during the offseason, was a significant reason why the Tigers were able to pour it on Alabama A&M in the first half. On the second offensive possession, and Auburn already up 7-0 thanks to a Jarquez Hunter 34-yard touchdown run, Lambert-Smith found himself open on a post route on the first play, catching a ball in stride from Payton Thorne for a 67-yard score.

It was much different from the last time he played in Jordan-Hare.

"It's just different when you're in a home locker room, the fans aren't booing you, they're cheering for you," he said. "It was good to be on the right sideline this time. It was electric."

Later in the first quarter, with the Tigers facing 3rd and goal from the A&M four-yard line, Lambert-Smith lined up inside. At the snap, he started toward the corner of the end zone to find himself wide open for his second touchdown as a Tiger. It was just the start of everyone in the receiver room now wanting a score.

"It was really exciting," Lambert-Smith said. "We were over there joking about who's going to get the next touchdown: I'm like, 'You get a touchdown, you get a touchdown.' It was great seeing it."

In all, five newcomers accounted for the six receiving touchdowns in the 73-3 rout of the Bulldogs, with Lambert-Smith leading the way with two. It's just part of why Hugh Freeze and his staff considered him a vital piece to this year's offense after he led Penn State in receptions and receiving yards in 2023.

Another is his leadership.

"I thought Dre set a good tone for that room," Freeze said.

