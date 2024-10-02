PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

Knight flips to Auburn

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

There's something special happening in Auburn.

Deuce Knight just flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to the Tigers.

The No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country had been committed to Notre Dame since September of last year before announcing a change in plans Wednesday. Instead of heading to South Bend, he's heading to the Plains to play for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers.

"It's Coach Freeze," Knight told Rivals. "He's a straight-up, honest guy. He's from Mississippi. He was honest with me from the jump. I was his top target from the jump," he said. "When I committed to Notre Dame, things fell of...We talked it out. He came back around and he's always been a great guy."

Deuce Knight has flipped his commitment to Auburn.
Deuce Knight has flipped his commitment to Auburn.
Auburn began making a strong push in mid-June, as the Tigers were relentless in their efforts to flip the four-star quarterback. It was a full-scale effort — Auburn's coaching staff stayed on top of things, but so did members of the Tigers' 2025 class. Not to mention the signees from the 2024 class.

"I like the idea of coming in and competing for a job," Knight explained. "That's a big thing for me. The guys like Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, Bryce Cain, Malcolm Simmons...those guys want me to come there. They hit me up...Cam Coleman is gonna be a first-round pick. Throwing to those guys will be cool."

Originally from Lucedale, Miss., Knight transferred to Lipscomb Academy in Nashville for three games last season before electing to return home. Once regaining his eligibility, Knight appeared seven games for George County.

In those seven games last season, he completed 50% of his passes for 1,420 yards passing, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. On the ground, he tallied 340 yards rushing, averaging 5.3 yards per carry while scoring eight rushing touchdowns.

Knight, 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, is the second-highest rated commit in Auburn's 2025 class. In terms of high school quarterbacks that signed with Auburn, only Bo Nix was rated higher than Knight coming out of high school.

"The communication with Coach Freeze -- that's the biggest thing for a play-caller and a quarterback -- to be on the same page. Coach Freeze always reaches out. Same with everybody, Coach (Derrick) Nix, all those guys," he noted. "Coach Freeze sends me clips or Coach Nix will hop on a zoom call with me, show me how I fit in this offense with the young receivers."

Freeze's history in developing quarterbacks was another factor in his decision.

"Any quarterback he's had has put up crazy numbers," Knight said. "That's what he's preached to me. The guys they brought in the 2024 class -- he wants me to come in and throw to those guys."

He's played in three games this season for George County, completing 65% of his passes for 516 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions. On the ground, he's carried the ball 14 times for 134 yards.

He's the 25th commitment in the Tigers' 2025 class, which is rated No. 4 in the country.

The last time that an Auburn recruiting class finished that high? 2010.

