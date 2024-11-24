Knight 'feeling great' about commitment

It was a wild night in Jordan Hare Stadium. Auburn upset No. 15 Texas A&M 43-41 in four overtimes, as the Tigers finally got one to go their way in a season that felt they'd been close time and time again. Texas A&M dropped the game-tying conversion, and in a matter of seconds, thousands were on Pat Dye Field. One of the first to rush the field was quarterback commit Deuce Knight. "You know I rushed, you know I got on the field," Knight said. "That just sums up everything you know about SEC ball. Anybody could beat anybody at anywhere, anytime and anyplace. That’s the type of place you want to play at. Playing in front of all these fans, they’re going crazy. Win, lose or draw, they’re going crazy for their guys. I felt that love tonight. I know those players felt that love and that’s why they came through pulled it out."

Deuce Knight says he's 'feeling great' about his commitment

Knight offered his thoughts on the game and the atmosphere once he found his way off the field. "I loved it," he said. "Love seeing guys like Cam Coleman ball and KeAndre (Lambert-Smith) ball. It was crazy in Jordan Hare tonight, it was a fun time, it was great." Over the last several weeks, Ole Miss has made a push for the quarterback. Lane Kiffin visited his high school and Knight even visited Oxford a couple weeks ago when Ole Miss upset Georgia. However, Knight feels more than good about where things stand with Auburn. "I’ve been feeling great about my commitment," Knight said. "Just talking with guys like Coach (Hugh) Freeze, Coach (Kent) Austin, Coach Kenyatta (Watson), they’ve been telling me we’ve got all the pieces, we've got everything. Coming out and you’re seeing everything actually put on the field and it just made me feel great about it, I feel like I’m at home here." The Auburn fanbase has already embraced the quarterback commit. "It’s been crazy, I probably took 1,000 pictures today," Knight said. "Just even going through the storm rushing, I probably took like 500 pictures."