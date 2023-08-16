Stutts having ‘great camp’
AUBURN | Going into his sixth year at Auburn, Kam Stutts is playing under his third head coach, sixth offensive coordinator and fourth offensive line coach.
On top of that, the Tigers’ new staff added five offensive linemen from the transfer portal and signed another five in the 2023 class including a junior college early enrollee.
Still, Stutts never wavered and opted to return to Auburn and fight for a starting position.
That decision appears to be paying off in a big way. He’s been one of AU’s top performers during fall camp and is on track to be a starter for the season opener against UMass Sept. 2.
“Stutts means a lot to me,” said offensive line coach Jake Thornton. “And in today’s world where it’s so easy to leave and go other places, he stuck it out. He’s been through good and bad here. And in our room, man, there’s not a bigger presence for what it means to be an Auburn offensive lineman.
“Every day when he gets in there, he’s the first one in, last one to leave, taking care of his body. The trials that he’s been through, the injuries, the coaching changes and trying to find his way, for him to stick it out and still be here, that alone means the world to me as a coach and to the rest of those guys. And it’s setting a great example to the younger players.”
Stutts, who started eight games at both left and right guard last year, has been competing against Jaden Muskrat, a Tulsa transfer, and Jalil Irvin, a fellow sixth-year senior, at right guard this fall.
“I think Stutts has had a great camp,” said Thornton. “Just like in spring, I think he’s done a really good job stepping in there, you know, a big dude — 340 pounds. He’s experienced, he’s smart, his football IQ is really high.”
Stutts and Irvin both came in with the 2018 class, which included former AU standouts such as Roger McCreary, Smoke Monday, Jamien Sherwood, Zakoby McClain and Seth Williams.
“We talk about it all the time, man, how much we've been through, and all the coaches and different things we've been through,” said Stutts. “But we just tried to stay the course and do the right things, and hopefully, it ends in a positive way.”
Auburn will take off Wednesday for the first day of classes and hold its 11th practice of fall drills Thursday afternoon.