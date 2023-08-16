On top of that, the Tigers’ new staff added five offensive linemen from the transfer portal and signed another five in the 2023 class including a junior college early enrollee.

AUBURN | Going into his sixth year at Auburn, Kam Stutts is playing under his third head coach, sixth offensive coordinator and fourth offensive line coach.

That decision appears to be paying off in a big way. He’s been one of AU’s top performers during fall camp and is on track to be a starter for the season opener against UMass Sept. 2.

“Stutts means a lot to me,” said offensive line coach Jake Thornton. “And in today’s world where it’s so easy to leave and go other places, he stuck it out. He’s been through good and bad here. And in our room, man, there’s not a bigger presence for what it means to be an Auburn offensive lineman.

“Every day when he gets in there, he’s the first one in, last one to leave, taking care of his body. The trials that he’s been through, the injuries, the coaching changes and trying to find his way, for him to stick it out and still be here, that alone means the world to me as a coach and to the rest of those guys. And it’s setting a great example to the younger players.”

Stutts, who started eight games at both left and right guard last year, has been competing against Jaden Muskrat, a Tulsa transfer, and Jalil Irvin, a fellow sixth-year senior, at right guard this fall.

“I think Stutts has had a great camp,” said Thornton. “Just like in spring, I think he’s done a really good job stepping in there, you know, a big dude — 340 pounds. He’s experienced, he’s smart, his football IQ is really high.”