Auburn ascends to No. 1

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl is all about making history at Auburn. And the 11th-year head coach has done it again.

The Tigers moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Monday. It’s just the second time in program history Auburn has reached such lofty heights, spending three weeks there in 2022.

“It matters to me because it’s history,” AU coach Bruce Pearl told the Auburn Network. “I’d rather be No. 1 at the end of the year but we’ll take it when we can get it.”