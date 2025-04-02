Auburn commitment 'very strong' for Toodle as others push

"It still feels the same, feels like home," Toodle said. "I loved the way they competed. Kept up all the intensity the whole practice, I loved it."

The four-star commit out of Mobile, Ala., returned to the Plains for the second time in a month over the weekend, as Toodle was back on campus Saturday to see practice, sit in team meetings and reconnect with the staff.

He still feels strongly about his pledge to the Tigers.

Plenty of programs have been pushing for Auburn commit Shadarius Toodle since he committed to the Tigers last July.

Freshman Elijah Melendez was someone that caught his eye during the Tigers' spring practice, and Toodle caught up with Melendez later in the day.

"He said Coach (DJ) Durkin tells no lies, he's gonna get them ready for the next level," Toodle said. "It's very important, just getting to talk to all the freshmen that's coming in to see how it is."

Toodle's built up a strong relationship with Durkin, who not only serves as the linebackers coach for Auburn, but also as defensive coordinator for the Tigers.

"I like Coach Durkin because he stays on his players, he coaches them to be great," Toodle said. "He doesn't sugarcoat anything, he keeps it at 100 (percent)."

Over the last couple of months, programs like Georgia, Baylor, North Carolina and Michigan have been pushing for a flip, with Georgia and Baylor going after him the hardest. He plans to take five official visits — Georgia May 16-18, Michigan May 30-June 1, North Carolina June 6-8, Auburn June 13-15 and Baylor June 20-22.

How does he feel about his Auburn commitment?

"I feel very strong about Auburn, they’re still a thousand percent on my list," Toodle said.

Toodle will be back this upcoming weekend for Big Cat Weekend. The running list of visitors can be found here.