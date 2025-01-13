Broome out for MSU

AUBURN | No. 1 Auburn will be without its best player and perhaps the nation’s top player when it hosts No. 15 Mississippi State Tuesday night.

All-American Johni Broome will miss the game with an ankle injury. The senior turned his ankle in the second half of Saturday’s 66-63 win at South Carolina. An MRI Sunday revealed he will not require surgery.

“Johni won't play tomorrow against Mississippi State, but we're still a really good team. So, we'll prepare without him,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl.