BMatt’s Monday musings

A select group of coaches and supporters were especially vocal during the first round. They can all sit down and shut up now. The entitlement was nothing but hot air from a conference that was bang average this past season.

It’s the best-ever college football postseason despite all the whining and gnashing of teeth we’ve heard from SEC country over the last couple of months.

AUBURN | The first 12-team playoff will conclude a week from today with Notre Dame taking on Ohio State for the national championship.

Both semifinals were very competitive and came down to key fourth-quarter plays including Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer stripping his former roommate of the ball, scooping it up and and lumbering 83 yards for a game-clinching touchdown.

Mr. Buckeye cut the heart right out of Texas.

The Penn State-Notre Dame semi was a back-and-forth thriller during the second half that ended with a game-winning 41-yard field goal with 7 seconds left.

When you consider what could have been, the playoffs look even brighter.

The four-team college football playoff, which reigned from 2014 to 2023, would have given us Oregon vs. Penn State in one semifinal and Georgia vs. Texas in the other.

This year’s two championship finals teams, Notre Dame and Ohio State, would have been watching from home. They were ranked fifth and sixth respectively in the final playoff rankings.

The old BCS system, which was used from 1998-2013, would have pitted Oregon vs. Georgia for the national championship. Both teams were knocked out in the quarterfinals by a combined 33 points.

Boring.

Can the current system be tweaked to make it even better? Sure.

More home games on college campuses would be a big improvement. It’s what makes college football special and Oregon certainly should have hosted a game in Autzen Stadium.

Not handing top four seeds and byes to schools like Boise State or Arizona State, which were ranked ninth and 12th respectively in the final rankings, would also be an improvement and potentially make those first round games more competitive.

That may happen on its own, however, as NIL and the transfer portal continue to spread out the talent among more schools.

The leaders of college football will be meeting in Atlanta in conjunction with the national championship game to discuss these matters.

They can tweak the format for 2025 with unanimous approval but starting in 2026, the SEC and Big Ten will make most of the calls when it comes to the postseason.

It’ll be interesting to see what changes are coming, but I’ll be much more interested in what happens on the field as the best postseason in college football comes to a conclusion.

***

Bruce Pearl talks a lot about the growth his players and teams can make going through adversity.

This week could certainly offer some growing opportunities after All-American Johni Broome went down with an ankle injury Saturday.

The Tigers could be without their best player as they host No. 14 Mississippi State Tuesday night and then travel to Georgia Saturday. MSU is one of the SEC’s most physical teams while UGA has already beaten No. 6 Kentucky and No. 18 Oklahoma at home.

If Broome can’t go, it will be a big opportunity for Chaney Johnson to step into the starting lineup and for Jahki Howard and Ja’Heim Hudson to step up with more production off the bench.

Getting more from Howard and Hudson could be big for Auburn as it gets into the heart of conference play.

I wouldn’t call being ranked No. 1 adversity, but it would put an even bigger target on Auburn, especially on the road. AU could ascend to No. 1 later today for only the second time in program history.

Auburn spent three weeks on top of the AP poll in 2022.

The Tigers are one of three teams off to a 3-0 start in league play, but it hasn’t been easy. Teams are challenging AU physically and you can count on plenty more of that this week.

*** Monday musings is brought to you by Uncle Keith's Red Sauce. I was a customer before bringing them on as a sponsor and I was hooked after the very first taste. It's available in original and hot and can be found in Publix throughout the state of Alabama along with select Piggly Wiggly's, Renfroe's, the Kroger's in Auburn/Opelika and on-line. Uncle Keith's Red Sauce was born right here in the state of Alabama. ***

*** GET 15% OFF YOUR ON-LINE ORDER WITH THE DISCOUNT CODE: BMATT15 ***