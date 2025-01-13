Hudson trying to ‘keep a clear head’

"I’m just trying to keep a clear head," Hudson said. "I feel like I’m prepared. I’ve been working this whole time even though I haven’t been playing a lot. I’m just preparing, trying to lock in on defense and just get stops. That’s really my main focus in the game right now when I get my chance."

With a significant hole in the frontcourt, the Tigers will need someone to step up. Ja'Heim Hudson, a 6-foot-7 forward who has averaged six minutes per game so far this season, is expected to be part of that solution.

After sustaining a sprained ankle in the second half of Auburn's 66-63 win over South Carolina on Saturday, Johni Broome is out against Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Hudson has appeared in 10 of Auburn’s 16 games this season and has averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in those contests while shooting 42.1% from the field. The most action Hudson has seen in a game this season was 17 minutes against Georgia State, a game Broome missed the majority of due to a shoulder injury.

“It was a little difficult. I’m not going to lie,” Hudson said on the limited amount of playing time he has had this season. “ I’ve been to two different schools, I’m used to playing all my life so it’s been a challenge. But I’ve been praying through it and keeping God first so I think I’m doing pretty well with it.”

Rebounding has become a concern for Auburn lately as the Tigers have been out-performed on the glass in two of their first three SEC games. Hudson knows this is an area Auburn needs to see some improvement in and is determined to help his team fix the problem.

“I feel like our rebounding hasn’t been that well in games,” Hudson said.” We have been getting killed on the boards. I feel like we’re going to pick it up, though. I feel like we’ve got the pieces to go at it in practice. Dyl, Chaney, C-Mo, we all pretty much go at it when we practice. I feel like us practicing today getting ready for these next few games without Johni, it’s going to really pick up.”

With Pearl confirming that Broome will be out against No. 15 Mississippi State on Tuesday night, Hudson will have his opportunity to shine.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT and SEC Network will have the broadcast.