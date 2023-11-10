JUCO safety commits to Auburn
Laquan Robinson was back on campus for an official visit last month, shortly after making an unofficial visit.
When he makes his next trip, however, he may need to pack a heavier suitcase. The JUCO defensive back originally from Greenville, Ala., announced his commitment to Auburn Friday.
"I have to say Coach (Hugh) Freeze," Robinson said on why he picked Auburn. "We connected on a different level. Every time we spoke, it just hit."
Auburn beat out Texas A&M and Ole Miss for the Alabama native.
Robinson was originally a three-star prospect out of Greenville High School in the class of 2022 and had 15 offers. He elected to go the JUCO route instead, ending up at Holmes Community College in Goodman, Miss.
There, in his first season, Robinson tallied 46 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception. In nine games this season for the Bulldogs, he logged 49 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Following his initial visit this fall for the Georgia game, Robinson noted his family as a big reason why Auburn was such an instant playmaker in his recruitment. Robinson's family — especially his father — are big Auburn fans.
Now their fandom just grew, as Robinson will be suiting up for the Tigers next fall. He's the first JUCO player to join in this cycle, providing much-needed depth and experience at the safety position for next season.
Robinson is listed as 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds and as the No. 15 JUCO player in the nation.