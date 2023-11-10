Laquan Robinson was back on campus for an official visit last month, shortly after making an unofficial visit.

When he makes his next trip, however, he may need to pack a heavier suitcase. The JUCO defensive back originally from Greenville, Ala., announced his commitment to Auburn Friday.

"I have to say Coach (Hugh) Freeze," Robinson said on why he picked Auburn. "We connected on a different level. Every time we spoke, it just hit."

Auburn beat out Texas A&M and Ole Miss for the Alabama native.