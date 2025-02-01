Nation’s No. 2 TE visits Auburn

“I just really like how they run things around here and the coaches are great,” said Prothro. “I feel like they use their tight ends a good amount here so that’s good on my part. It’s just a family here and I feel like everybody just wants to win.”

Kaiden Prothro , ranked the nation’s No. 2 tight end by Rivals, plans to return for a spring practice and then an official visit this summer.

AUBURN | Auburn hosted one of the nation’s top tight ends Saturday. And the 4-star from Bowdon, Ga., is already planning a couple of return trips.

Prothro, who has around 30 offers, also plans official visits to Georgia, Florida, Alabama and probably Texas.

"Just the main ones right now,” he said.

Prothro doesn’t have a definite timeline for a decision. “Maybe before my senior season starts,” he said.

Prothro said Saturday was his fourth or fifth visit to Auburn. He brought his family and spent a lot of time with AU tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua

“It was just awesome to get to know him more as a coach and as a person. I just watched a little football with him and spent time with my family and him,” said Prothro.

“I feel like I’d be a good fit in their offense. They use their tight ends and I’m pretty sure there isn’t a play without the tight end on the field.”

Prothro, 6-foot-6 and 207 pounds, has caught 91 passes for 2,034 yards and 35 touchdowns over the last two seasons, leading Bowdon to its third consecutive state championship in 2024.

“It’d be pretty cool to win it four years. We have the team too so we should be able to,” he said.