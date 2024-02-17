AUBURN | Butch Thompson asked for patience as Joseph Gonzalez returned to the mound for the first time in a year. The fourth-year junior didn’t need it. Gonzalez allowed just two hits in 5.0 innings to lead No. 15 Auburn to a 6-1 win over Eastern Kentucky Saturday afternoon at Plainsman Park.

Gonzalez was impressive in his first outing since offseason surgery. (Noelle Iglesias/Auburn athletics)

"It felt great. It feels good to be back and play with the boys," said Gonzalez. "My command was a little off at first but then I got it going and the sinker got better through the game. I just trusted my defense. They're the ones making me look good." Gonzalez (1-0) earned the win holding EKU to an unearned run with two strikeouts and three walks on 69 pitches. “You look at the final line and you’ve got five innings and two hits. So there’s something positive there,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “For me, it looked like he hadn’t been out there for a year. So we’ll continue to work. “What he did at a high level for Joseph is manipulating swings so we ground balls and double plays in the first and second.” The Tigers’ bullpen took care of the rest with Zach Crotchfelt throwing 1.1 scoreless innings, John Armstrong 1.2 hitless innings and Will Cannon striking out three in the ninth.