MOBILE, Ala. — Bradyn Joiner had to get one more game under his belt with head coach Keith Etheridge.

Joiner had been coached by Etheridge throughout his high school career, and on Saturday, got one additional game. The Auburn offensive line commit played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game in Mobile, where Etheridge served as Alabama's head coach.

Alabama got the win.

"This whole week we became brothers, so it feels like I won with my brothers," Joiner said. "We built a bond, we’re all going to the next level so we’re all talking about the same topics everyday and just a great win for the state of Alabama."