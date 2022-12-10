Joiner planning second official visit
MOBILE, Ala. — Bradyn Joiner had to get one more game under his belt with head coach Keith Etheridge.
Joiner had been coached by Etheridge throughout his high school career, and on Saturday, got one additional game. The Auburn offensive line commit played in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game in Mobile, where Etheridge served as Alabama's head coach.
Alabama got the win.
"This whole week we became brothers, so it feels like I won with my brothers," Joiner said. "We built a bond, we’re all going to the next level so we’re all talking about the same topics everyday and just a great win for the state of Alabama."
For Joiner, the next step isn't far away. He's heading from Auburn High to Auburn University, where his next head coach will be Hugh Freeze. Freeze spoke with Joiner last week during his in-home visit.
"I feel like he’s a great man, he’s a very Christian guy," Joiner said of Freeze. "Wants to win and wants the best for his players."
Freeze is bringing Jake Thornton over from Ole Miss to coach the offensive line. Joiner also has spoken with Thornton.
"He recruited me at Ole Miss and he was a pretty cool, chill guy," Joiner said. "A young guy that knows a lot, so I feel like we’re gonna have the same amount of bond going on."
The relationship will grow next week, when Joiner takes his second official visit Dec. 16-18. A few days after that, Joiner will sign during the early signing period with Auburn.