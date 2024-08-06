“I feel way better just getting back in the offense, getting back in my playbook,” said Wright. “I kind of feel like last year I fell off playbook and just learning things coming off my injury, just seven months and just getting back into the groove.

After switching back-and-forth from offensive to defensive line his first couple of years and dealing with a major injury, the Auburn fifth-year junior is close to securing a starting position.

“Now I feel much better, I've been through fall camp for the first time since I've been here and just being under Coach Thornton ad him helping me develop and get my fundamental and technique under me, it's been going real good for me.”

Wright, 6-foot-5 and 333 pounds, has played in 30 career games but started just one, against Ole Miss at left guard. He’s spent the spring and the start of fall camp as the first-team right guard.

Zykeivous Walker, a veteran defensive lineman, came in with the same class as Wright and is excited to see his roommate get an opportunity to start.

“He’s coming in every day, he competes,” said Walker. “I think it’s going to be a special year for him, too. He just stays healthy, and I think he’s going to be big time.”

One of Wright’s biggest assets is his aggressiveness on the field. But that can also be a detriment if it leads to unnecessary penalties. It’s been a focus of Wright and offensive line coach Jake Thornton during the offseason.

“Under Coach Thornton learning and everything is just going good for me,” said Wright. “His fundamentals and just watching all the clips he's showing us, it's kind of translating to my game just being aggressive now and under control. Being under control mostly.”