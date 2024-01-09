AUBURN | Jaylin Williams knows how to celebrate an anniversary. The fifth-year senior nailed a 3-pointer with 52 seconds left to secure his 100th career win as No. 16 Auburn held on for a 66-55 victory over Texas A&M Tuesday night at Neville Arena. "I feel like that’s one of the biggest shots of my career, for sure," said Williams. "Texas A&M had beat me up pretty well the last few years so it was good to make that shot. I had confidence in that one and it went in."

Williams had a huge night for Auburn (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

With the Tigers leading by four points, Williams got the ball just left of the top of the key and nailed a 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down. Auburn made its final four free throws to close out the game and improve to 13-2 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. Williams finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists. He shot 8 of 10 from the floor and 1 of 2 from the 3-point line. AU’s suffocating defense held TAMU without a field goal for the final 9:15 of the game. The Aggies also had 19 turnovers including 11 in the second half. TAMU's leading scorer Wade Taylor was held to eight points on 2 of 16 shooting. "We knew those guys were very physical and strong," said Williams. "So we just tried to do better in the second half just hitting them, getting them out of the way and giving them a little nudge to affect their timing on layups and put backs."