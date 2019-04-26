Jamel Dean's roller-coaster football career has reached its next peak.

The Auburn cornerback was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 94th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, a late third-round selection. Dean is the first Tigers player off the board this draft.

Dean reaches the NFL despite moments when his career outlook appeared bleak. He initially committed to play college football for Ohio State. But Ohio State doctors ruled Dean out with a medical issue, which forced Dean's detour to Auburn. Upon arriving at Auburn, Dean suffered a season-ending knee injury that set his college career back further.

Once healthy on the Plains, Dean found success as a multi-year starter and one of the best cover corners in the SEC. Dean finished his Tigers career with 73 tackles, 17 passes deflected, two interceptions and a sack.

His career has reached a new peak being drafted into the NFL.

No surprise to anyone at Auburn, Dean's stock rose thanks to his NFL Combine performance. The 6-foot-1, 206-pound cornerback ran a 4.3-second 40, the second-fastest DB time of the whole combine. Dean also had a top-five vertical leap.

Dean joins former Auburn defensive back Carlton Davis in the Tampa Bay secondary.