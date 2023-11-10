“I’m very thankful he decided to come here. He makes this defense very good,” said Scott, AU’s starting nickel. “During the recruiting process I told him, ‘We’re going to make each other good.’ He’s going to continue to dominate.”

Keionte Scott knows this and that’s why he put in so much effort to bring Jalen McLeod to Auburn.

McLeod, who transferred from Appalachian State this offseason, has stepped in as the Tigers’ starting Jack linebacker. He’s overcome an early injury to total 2.5 sacks, which have all come in the last four games.

He leads a position that includes two other transfers — Elijah McAllister and Stephen Sings — and true freshman Brenton Williams.

“He plays hard. He's having to play too many snaps. We still don't have the depth at pass rushing that we need,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “Jalen is definitely the biggest threat we have, and that's good for us.

“But it's also somewhat — I mean, when I'm gameplanning for somebody, and I'm sure vice-versa, you're going to — if you're not afraid of both sides — the slide side is going to get sent to the best dude, and I think that happens a lot to him."

Opposing offenses can certainly set up to try and stop McLeod, but the Tigers do have some other talented weapons. Defensive tackle Marcus Harris has 8.0 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks and Will linebacker Eugene Asante 7.5 tackles -for-loss and 4.5 sacks.

Even noseguard Justin Rogers has 2.0 tackles-for-loss and one sack.

“It's scary. When he's on that edge by himself, it's something different. He brings a lot to the table and a lot to the team, for real,” said Rogers.

Auburn plays at Arkansas Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.