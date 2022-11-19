"To me, it was kind of a surprise," Metcalf said. "My family thought I was gonna get it. I thought it was a surprise. It felt great, I can’t stop smiling."

What he didn't expect was for secondary coach Zac Etheridge to walk up to his table and extend an offer.

Auburn is Metcalf's fifth offer, joining Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Jackson State and Alabama A&M. Now with an offer in hand, Metcalf could sit back and watch Auburn's game against Western Kentucky.

"I thought it was amazing to be honest," Metcalf said. "I saw what the DBs were doing and then I could picture myself being on the field."

The next time the Tigers do take the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium, it will be under a new head coach. Metcalf is "eager" to find out the new coach, but liked what he saw out of interim head coach Carnell Williams.

"I feel like he’s a real good coach, real good leader," Metcalf said.

So where does Auburn stand after the visit?

"Pretty high," he said