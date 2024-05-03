AUBURN | After missing last weekend’s series at LSU with an ankle injury, Ike Irish is set to return for this weekend’s series against Ole Miss. It couldn’t come at a better time with the Tigers trying to make up ground in the race for the final spot in the SEC Tournament. Irish, who injured his ankle April 21 as he was working back from a hand injury, participated in a five-inning intrasquad scrimmage Tuesday.

Irish is a key part of Auburn's offensive attack and a team leader. (Noelle Iglesias/Auburn athletics)

“The first three at-bats, he hit two home runs and a single. Everything was hit hard. He’s a spark plug for our team,” said freshman Cale Stricklin, who has filled in for Irish at catcher. Irish, who is batting .326 with 11 home runs and 48 RBI, is expected to be used mainly as DH this weekend. Two other AU starters are working their way back from a hand injury. Mason Maners returned against LSU but is still working the rust off after missing two weeks. Bobby Peirce, who hasn’t had an at-bat in three weeks, will remain limited this weekend. “I think Bobby’s day-to-day,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I think he’ll definitely be on the 27-man. He could play in a game and could have a few at-bats. I’m not sure you can expect to have him the entire weekend.” Without three of its top sluggers, Auburn has hit just .182 in its last six conference games with six extra-base hits. In the five league losses before Sunday’s 7-5 win at LSU, AU hit .138 with two extra-base hits.