The former Baylor defensive coordinator has agreed to take the same position at Auburn, a source confirms to AuburnSports.com.

He found just that in Ron Roberts.

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze wanted a veteran defensive coordinator he could trust to run that side of the ball.

Roberts, 55, helped Baylor to the Big 12 title in 2021 as his defense led the conference in interceptions (19), turnovers gained (27), turnover margin (0.93) and defensive touchdowns (3). The Bears also finished second in run defense, scoring defense, pass efficiency defense and sacks.

His first Baylor defense in 2020 finished second in the league allowing only 203.0 passing yards per game and third with 17 forced turnovers. The Bears were second with 12 interceptions.

The Bears' defense was 4th in the conference in total defense last season. It's 13 interceptions also ranked 4th.

Roberts has 33 years of coaching experience. He was the DC at Louisiana from 2018-19, the head coach at SE Louisiana from 2012-17 and Delta State from 2007-11. He's also served as an assistant at Delta State, Texas State, Tusculum and Greensboro.

A native of Visalia, Calif., got his coaching start at Houston High School in Germantown, Tenn., in 1990.

Roberts is married to the former Didi Walker of Germantown, Tenn. The couple are the parents of three children; Reed, Reilly, and Ryan