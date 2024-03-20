Freeze on his ‘ideal’ mix of run/pass
AUBURN | Hugh Freeze has loaded his staff with coaches that know his offense and know how to execute it.
He’s back to using his terminology and he met some important personnel needs with recruiting and the transfer portal at wide receiver and offensive tackle.
Now, it’s time to start putting it together in an offense that can be more consistent and more explosive going into year two under Freeze.
“We're all comfortable with and that we think we can make adjustments,” said Freeze. “Ideally, when we've been very good, you spin that 55 percent run to 45 percent pass. And if you had that ideal percentage, I think it means you're pretty effective.”
Of course, not all games will have that exact ratio. A lot of that can be determined by matchups and what the defense tries to take away.
“If you're running it really, really well, then it may be more 60/40, but you gotta be able to do both and stay balanced,” said Freeze. “And I do think that if we can be consistent in our RPO game that it really opens up us to be more effective in the passing game because you're not always having to drop-back protect, which I just don't think that's a great recipe in this league.
“Usually that other side is a little more athletic and and can figure out a way to outnumber you. So that's the key to me to stay in balance is us being able to run the ball and throwing the ball off of run actions where you're not having to vertical pass it a whole lot. So that's hopefully what our identity will be.”
Auburn has only had two 3,000-yard passers — Dameyune Craig in 1997 and Jarrett Stidham in 2017 — and two 1,000-yard receivers — Terry Beasley in 1970 and Ronney Daniels in 1999 — in its history.
Freeze believes that can change quickly with his offense and the right personnel.
“I want to get it back to where it’s been everywhere I’ve been,” he said. “I would love to see us at the end of the year have 3,000 yards passing or more. We can get there. We’ve got to get those receivers right, but we can get there. If we can get to that point and obviously the rushing is hopefully well above that. That ratio would sure be helpful.
“We’re still in the recruiting mode to try to continue to build the roster. That’s going really well for us in 25, I believe, for that class. When you get the roster right for our system I think it’s going to be easier to achieve.”
Auburn practiced Tuesday afternoon and will holds its eighth and ninth workouts of the spring Thursday and Saturday. The Tigers will hold Pro Day Friday morning.