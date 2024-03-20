AUBURN | Hugh Freeze has loaded his staff with coaches that know his offense and know how to execute it. He’s back to using his terminology and he met some important personnel needs with recruiting and the transfer portal at wide receiver and offensive tackle. Now, it’s time to start putting it together in an offense that can be more consistent and more explosive going into year two under Freeze.

The pieces are starting to come together for Freeze and his offense. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

“We're all comfortable with and that we think we can make adjustments,” said Freeze. “Ideally, when we've been very good, you spin that 55 percent run to 45 percent pass. And if you had that ideal percentage, I think it means you're pretty effective.” Of course, not all games will have that exact ratio. A lot of that can be determined by matchups and what the defense tries to take away. “If you're running it really, really well, then it may be more 60/40, but you gotta be able to do both and stay balanced,” said Freeze. “And I do think that if we can be consistent in our RPO game that it really opens up us to be more effective in the passing game because you're not always having to drop-back protect, which I just don't think that's a great recipe in this league. “Usually that other side is a little more athletic and and can figure out a way to outnumber you. So that's the key to me to stay in balance is us being able to run the ball and throwing the ball off of run actions where you're not having to vertical pass it a whole lot. So that's hopefully what our identity will be.”