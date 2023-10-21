“I'm thankful that we're at home in Jordan-Hare. We need it to be at its all-time best, and I know it will be,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

And it’s going to take a wild atmosphere and a strong effort by the Tigers to take down No. 13 Ole Miss.

The Rebels enter the game 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the SEC while Auburn is 3-3 and 0-3 in the conference, trying to end a three-game skid.

Ole Miss is a 6.5-point favorite.

“Shoot, Jordan-Hare Stadium can do miracles,” said defensive end Keldric Faulk. “Nobody thought we could be in the game with (Georgia), and we were seven points away from beating the No. 1 team in the nation. Jordan-Hare played a big part in that.

“I think we also came in and prepared the right way. We had our mindset that we were gonna go in there and we were gonna win.”

The Tigers will need that same mindset Saturday along with the physical and mental fortitude to finish in the fourth quarter.

The key will be slowing down a Rebel offense that is second in the SEC averaging 41.7 points per game. In their last road game four weeks ago at Alabama, Ole Miss committed eight penalties, one turnover and was just 3 of 14 on third downs in a 24-10 loss.

As for Jordan-Hare, it’s seen plenty of upsets over its 84-year history. Just in the last couple of decades, Auburn beat No. 5 Alabama in 2019, both No. 1 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama in 2017, No. 1 Alabama in 2013, No. 2 Florida in 2006, No. 5 LSU in 2004 and No. 1 Florida in 2001.

“There's no stadium like Jordan-Hare, so it'll definitely be a difference maker,” said senior cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.