AUBURN | Auburn hosted one of its top overall targets for the 2024 class Friday in Kamarion Franklin. Hugh Freeze made sure the 5-star defensive end from Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High knew exactly where he stands with the Tigers. “Everything he said, I felt like it was real,” said Franklin. “He told me he’s only got certain players he’s going all-in on and I’m one of them. He just let me know I’m here, wanted and needed.”

Franklin has Auburn in his top five. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Franklin, 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, attended Auburn’s elite camp where he had a chance to work with defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett. “Just worked with him to see how he coached and see if he can develop me. He did a good job. He’s a good teacher, a real good teacher,” said Franklin. Franklin said he shares a little bond with Freeze and Garrett, which is a plus for Auburn. “It’s the people. Good people out here,” said Franklin of AU. “Coach Freeze, Coach Jarrett are both Mississippi guys. With me being a Mississippi guy, we connect a little bit.” Franklin has a top five of Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Miami. He officially visited Miami last weekend and has three more officials set to Tennessee June 16, LSU June 23 and Auburn Sept. 29. “There’s no particular order or anything,” said Franklin of his top five.