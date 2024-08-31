“I expect them to be ready,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “That’s the expectation and they have to embrace that and have to be hard on themselves.”

They’ll be on full display Saturday night as the Tigers open the season against Alabama A&M.

AUBURN | Auburn signed one of the nation’s best receiver classes nearly nine months ago.

Cam Coleman, who enrolled in January, is expected to start his first college game as a freshman. He’s earned consistent praise for his big-play ability throughout spring practice and then into fall camp.

“It’s crazy because every time I used to get recruited up here, I was just thinking about myself in this stadium scoring touchdowns,” said Coleman. “it gives me excitement thinking about it. I’m excited to show my talent.”

Two more true freshmen, Perry Thompson and Malcolm Simmons are listed on AU’s official depth chart.

Thompson is listed behind Penn State transfer KeAndre Lambert-Smith at the outside receiver opposite Coleman, and Malcolm Simmons, who is listed as a co-backup with California transfer Sam Jackson V at slot receiver behind Georgia State transfer Robert Lewis.

A fourth true freshman, Bryce Cain, could also get playing time in the slot.

“Everybody has their own unique ways,” said Thompson. “Cam, he has spectacular hands. I mean, y'all have seen the one-handed catches. Malcolm and Bryce, those are speedsters. Malcolm, he's real different.

“And I would say I bring, like I've got size, I got speed. So, I feel like everybody's unique in their own ways and we bring a lot to the team.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+.