AUBURN | In 2020 at Liberty, Hugh Freeze’s offense averaged 38.2 points per game. His Ole Miss offense led the SEC averaging 40.8 points and 517.8 yards in 2015. That’s what made last season especially frustrating for a coach used to putting up big numbers on offense as Auburn was one of the league’s worst averaging 30.9 points and 351.2 yards. The offseason saw Freeze re-tool most of that side of the ball hiring Derrick Nix as offensive coordinator and running backs coach and promoting Kent Austin to quarterbacks coach.

Austin watches as Thorne goes through Auburn's first practice of fall camp Thursday. (Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com)

Advertisement

He’s worked with both extensively throughout his coaching career. Seven of AU’s nine scholarship wide receivers are new and AU should have at least two new starters on the offensive line including transfer left tackle Percy Lewis. One of the few constants will be quarterback Payton Thorne, who Freeze is betting on to have a bounce-back season. Just Thursday morning, right before AU’s first practice of fall camp, Freeze witnessed the progress that Throne and his offense have made during an offensive meeting when Nix and Austin were going over an RPO concept that doesn’t have a good answer when the defense lines up a certain way. Freeze was about to step in and say something. “I’m getting ready to say it in my mind, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, this one right here. This is the one,’ and Payton’s like, ‘We’ve already talked about it. I’m going to check fits right there.’ Good. I’m golden,” said Freeze.