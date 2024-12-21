Howard details decision

Preston Howard always wanted to play at Auburn. Things finally came full circle this week. "I actually was going to commit to Auburn before I committed to Maryland," Howard said. "I was being recruited by Gus Malzahn, so he got fired, so I couldn't commit, obviously." Instead, Howard signed with Maryland and played three seasons with the Terps before electing to enter the transfer portal this winter. He arrived on Auburn's campus Friday night and committed soon after arrival. "I just love the coaching staff," Howard said. "Just the persistence they have with me. Just how they, over my recruitment, I had a lot of schools trying to talk to me, but they're just straight up and honest, and I love the camaraderie around here. I love the fan base. I love everything."

Preston Howard announced his commitment to Auburn Friday. (Photo by Christopher Hanewinckel | USA TODAY Sports)

It was an easy decision for the tight end. "I've always wanted to come here," Howard said. "I've always loved it. This is my first time down here, and it feels like home." Tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua envisions Howard fitting in the offense the same way that Rivaldo Fairweather did the last two seasons. "That's been what he's been telling me," Howard said. "I gotta put the work in, obviously. Gotta get stronger, gotta get faster, but yeah, Coach Ben, I love his relationship with me, with God. He always sends me a Bible verse every morning and I love that. I love how much faith we have around here." The opportunity to make an immediate impact was also appealing. "That was definitely a major factor in it, too," Howard said. "Obviously, they told me we need somebody that can come in and play, and I feel like that's me. I feel like my size and speed will translate to the SEC well. It's just a matter of fact of getting comfortable and learning the offense."