HOT BOARD: Defense

Defenses have it tough. Even when the execution is perfect, defenses still can fall prey to a sharp play call ...
A new-look Auburn OL is ready to get physical as it bounces back from a tough loss to Cal
Auburn's love for 2026 defensive end Jordan Carter out of Douglasville, Ga., is mutual.
We talk often about individual calls, but sometimes sequencing can make "boring" calls much more dangerous ...
Things are still wide open for Devin Carter in his recruitment, but Auburn is sticking out early.
Defenses have it tough. Even when the execution is perfect, defenses still can fall prey to a sharp play call ...
A new-look Auburn OL is ready to get physical as it bounces back from a tough loss to Cal
Auburn's love for 2026 defensive end Jordan Carter out of Douglasville, Ga., is mutual.