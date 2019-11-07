News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-07 14:58:23 -0600') }} basketball Edit

HOOPS SCOOPS

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

Auburn has two commitments in its 2020 class – five-star point guard Sharife Cooper and three-star shooting guard Justin Powell – and is hoping to double the number before the early signing period,...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}