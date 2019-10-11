News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-11 11:56:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

HOOPS SCOOPS

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Auburn had two big visits earlier this week as it continues to work on adding a center to its 2020 class.After Walker Kessler committed to North Carolina, four-star Clifford Omoruyi and fo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}