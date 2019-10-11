HOOPS SCOOPS
AUBURN | Auburn had two big visits earlier this week as it continues to work on adding a center to its 2020 class.After Walker Kessler committed to North Carolina, four-star Clifford Omoruyi and fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news