The third weekend in September is shaping up to be big for Auburn basketball. Very big.

Two four-star recruits – guard Tyrell Jones and forward Jaylin Williams - already were scheduled to be on campus for official visits. A third four-star, Ismael Massoud, will join them.

“I’ll be at Auburn Sept. 14-16 for an official visit,” Massoud said. “I’m really looking forward to getting back down there.”

Massoud, who is ranked the No. 90 overall player in the 2019 class, took an unofficial visit to Auburn in June.

“The campus is really, really nice,” Massoud said. “I like it, and I can tell that when the students are there it can be very live.”