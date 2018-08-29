HOOPS: Another 4-star sets official visit to Auburn
The third weekend in September is shaping up to be big for Auburn basketball. Very big.
Two four-star recruits – guard Tyrell Jones and forward Jaylin Williams - already were scheduled to be on campus for official visits. A third four-star, Ismael Massoud, will join them.
“I’ll be at Auburn Sept. 14-16 for an official visit,” Massoud said. “I’m really looking forward to getting back down there.”
Massoud, who is ranked the No. 90 overall player in the 2019 class, took an unofficial visit to Auburn in June.
“The campus is really, really nice,” Massoud said. “I like it, and I can tell that when the students are there it can be very live.”
Massoud is familiar with Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and new assistant Ira Bowman. He speaks regularly with both.
“I talk to Coach Pearl and Coach Bowman,” Massoud said. “Coach Bowman is a really good coach. He was recruiting me when he was at Penn, and he continued to recruit me when he went to Auburn. Coach Pearl is a really good guy and a really good coach. I love his energy.”
Massoud also likes the history of Auburn basketball, as well as the future.
“Auburn basketball has a deep history with guys like Charles Barkley,” Massoud said. “And they won the SEC last year.”
Massoud also has official visits scheduled to Harvard (Sept. 8-10), Wake Forest (Sept. 22-24), Georgia Tech (Sept. 29-Oct. 1) and Rutgers (Oct. 6-8).
“I’m going to take all of my official visits and then make my decision,” Massoud said.
Rivals ranks Massoud, who is 6-foot-8 and weighs 205 pounds, the No. 90 player in the 2019 class.
Auburn Official Visitor List – Sept. 14-16