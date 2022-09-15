THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Even before Bryan Harsin and his staff arrived on the Plains, Adam Hopkins already felt like Auburn could be the move. He had been offered by the previous staff, but when Harsin's staff offered the 4-star wide receiver out of Thomasville, Ga., it was "unbelievable." His status went from Auburn offer to Auburn commit Thursday, when Hopkins announced at his school he was committing to the Tigers. "I’ve got a bond with every one of the coaches and when I went up there, all the love was up there," Hopkins said. "The intentions up there were good and everything.”

Adam Hopkins said that Ike Hilliard was a big reason why he chose Auburn. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Hopkins took an official visit to Auburn this past weekend and it could not have gone better. “It went wonderful," Hopkins said. "Great environment up there, everything good up there. All the coaches, all the people, the recruiting people, everything up there was just wonderful. It was a blessing to be there." He then informed wide receivers' coach Ike Hilliard of the good news — he wanted to be a Tiger. "I know Coach Hilliard was pumped up about it," Hopkins said. Hilliard's relationship with Hopkins has been strong since the two first connected. It's a big reason why Hopkins picked Auburn over other schools like Florida State and Texas A&M — two schools he faked the crowd out on during his commitment ceremony. "He got in contact with me," Hopkins said of Hilliard. "We would start talking everyday, constant basis. That bond — there’s days where we just talk and not even on football levels. We would just have regular conversations. With him, for me to commit, it had a big role in it.”