One of the most promising underclassman prospects was on Auburn's camps over the weekend. Anthony Jones, who's listed as the No. 12 player in the initial rankings for the 2026 class, made his second visit to Auburn this year for the Samford game. He visited in January for the Tigers' Junior Day, but Saturday was his first game day experience. Overall, it gave Auburn a boost in his recruitment. "At first, [Auburn] wasn’t that really high, but now it’s like top five for me," Jones said. "It was fun, the atmosphere was crazy and I just enjoyed it."

Anthony Jones visited Auburn for the Samford game over the weekend. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Even though it's still extremely early in his recruitment, this visit gave Jones an opportunity to see a different side of Auburn than what he saw back in January. "I just got a better look at it," Jones said. "Last time, I didn’t get to see nothing, so this time got to see what it’s about." While on campus, he got to speak with defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. "They’re cool, I love them," Jones said. "I get along with them well, they’re cool people." Auburn likes him at the Jack linebacker position, which he feels fits him well because of his athleticism and leverage he gains. The Tigers aren't the only ones that are high on Jones, as LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson have also jumped out early to him.