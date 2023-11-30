"I decided to commit so early, because of the opportunity of development," Ellis said. "What Coach (Hugh) Freeze, Coach (Jake) Thornton and that staff is doing shouldn’t go unnoticed. Auburn is a special place and I am excited to be apart of it."

The class starts in the trenches, as offensive lineman Kail Ellis out of Cartersville, Ga., announced his commitment to Auburn Thursday morning. Hugh Freeze is now one of 14 head coaches to have a commit in the 2026 class.

Auburn has its first commitment of the 2026 class.

Ellis attended an Auburn elite camp back in June, where not long after a conversation with offensive line coach Jake Thornton, he was offered by the Tigers.

"It was a key factor," Ellis said. "The more I came to visit, it made me fall in love more."

Things were just getting started for him, as he saw his offer list grow in the following weeks. Auburn got in early, offering the 6-foot-4 lineman before programs like Florida State, Georgia, Penn State and Miami.

It led to multiple game day visits this fall on the Plains, as he attended the Georgia game, Ole Miss game and the New Mexico State game. His favorite part of the visits?

"Talking and growing my relationships with the coaches," Ellis said. "Also, just witnessing that atmosphere is absolutely crazy."

Ellis spent plenty of time speaking with the offensive line coach Thornton over the fall. He holds the position coach in high regard because of his authenticity that he brings on and off the field.

"Coach Thornton is a very real person," Ellis said. "He keeps it real with you. When Auburn busts a long run, you will see him running full speed down the sidle line and jumping with his players. I love his passion for the game. He is so personable off the field, always asking about family."