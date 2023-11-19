Georgia offensive line commit Micah DeBose returned to Auburn Saturday. It was supposed to be a confidence-building non-conference victory for the Tigers. Instead, New Mexico State rolled into Jordan Hare Stadium and handed Auburn one of its most embarrassing losses in program history. How exactly does that impact the viewpoint of Auburn from a high-caliber recruit like DeBose? "It goes that they just need better players in general," DeBose said. "Just more recruiting, not just me specifically, more better players, players that can make more of an impact on the field."

Micah DeBose visited Auburn for the New Mexico State game. (Rivals.com)

This weekend was DeBose's second trip to Auburn this season, and despite the outcome, he feels that the program is trending in the right direction. "I like what Freeze is doing with the place," DeBose said. "He’s changing it around for the better. This game was just a bust, I don’t know what to say about it. They didn’t come out and play how they should’ve played." DeBose is currently committed to Georgia, but the Prichard, Ala., native was hardly recruited by Auburn this time last year. Now, he's one of the top guys on Auburn's board and the staff has made it abundantly clear. "I feel like I’m a big priority," DeBose said. "They definitely make a priority for me to come up here and get me up here and watch the game. I feel like I’m pretty top of their list."