The Auburn assistant coaches teamed up to land a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Jaren Handy from Hattiesburg (Miss.) High School Monday, just two days after securing a verbal pledge from defensive lineman Jamond Gordon from Meridian (Miss.) High.

Handy, 6-foot-5 and 273 pounds, chose the Tigers over numerous other offers including Georgia, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss. He previously committed to LSU March 3 but backed out of that less than two weeks later as he wanted more time to evaluate other schools.

Handy recently spent four days in Auburn culminating in Big Cat Weekend, the first of two elite recruiting events the Tigers hold each summer.

“Thank you to all those that told me I couldn’t do it and drove me to prove against the odds,” Handy posted in a statement on Twitter. “I don’t look at offers as numbers, but an opportunity to have a FREE education and play the sport I love. I’m announcing my commitment to THE Auburn University.”