BMatt’s Monday musings

No. 1 Auburn and No. 4 Alabama are on a collision course to face each other twice as top five or top 10 teams over the next five weeks.

And it could be topped three weeks later.

AUBURN | We are just 12 days away from perhaps the biggest basketball game in the state of Alabama’s history.

The matchups will be key in the race for the regular season SEC championship and will play a big role in earning a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The two in-state rivals have met as ranked teams just seven previous times since the series began in 1924, but never with both in the top 10.

But that’s set to change this year as both programs have risen to the top of the SEC. In the last seven seasons, the Tigers and Tide have combined for eight SEC championships with both programs winning two regular season and two tournament titles apiece.

While Auburn and Alabama haven’t historically played a lot of nationally-relevant games, there have been plenty of big games played inside the state due to Birmingham being a regular host site for NCAA Regionals through 1997.

Perhaps the biggest came in 1982 when Louisville beat UAB 75-68 in the 1982 Mideast Regional final to earn a trip to the Final Four two days after the Blazers knocked off No. 1 seed Virginia. Georgetown would beat the Cardinals in the semifinals and then lose to freshman Michael Jordan and North Carolina in the title game.

There was also a huge game in 1985 when Auburn lost to North Carolina in the Sweet 16 at the BJCC. Villanova won the Southeast Regional that year and eventually beat Georgetown in one of the biggest finals upsets of all time, shooting a record 78.6 percent from the floor.

There was also a memorable matchup between Kentucky and North Carolina in the 1995 Regional Final and Arizona began its run of beating three No. 1 seeds and winning the national championship by beating Kansas in the 1997 Southeast Regional.

But it’s going to be tough to top a meeting between the state’s two major programs when they’re both ranked in the top five.

Auburn is leading the way in the SEC with a perfect 8-0 record and Alabama is right behind at 8-1. Other programs including Missouri (6-2), Texas A&M (6-3) and Florida (5-3) are still very much in the race but the Tigers and Tide are the clear frontrunners.

Alabama’s lone conference loss was at home to Ole Miss, and if the in-state rivals end up splitting their two games, the regular season championship will come down to how they fare against the rest.

Excluding each other, Auburn closes out the season against five ranked teams including three on the road, and Alabama five ranked teams including two on the road.

They’ll play each other Feb. 15 in Coleman Coliseum, where Auburn has won three times in the last 10 years, and close out the regular season March 8 in Neville Arena, where Alabama has won three times in the last 10 years.

The college basketball world will be watching.

