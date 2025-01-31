First visit 'one of a kind'

"This visit was amazing," Broadnax said. "It was definitely one of a kind. I can't wait to be back."

The Rivals250 defensive back out of Boca Raton, Fla., is looking to have a decision in the next three to six weeks and made his first trip to Auburn last weekend. It was important for him to check off a visit to one of his top schools.

Jaydin Broadnax is looking to make a decision relatively soon.

Broadnax, 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, is being recruited at cornerback by Auburn, with position coach Wesley "Crime" McGriff and recently hired analyst Antwaine Richardson leading the charge.

"He's a great dude," Broadnax said of McGriff. "He's probably the realest coach I've spoken with in my whole recruiting process. He's definitely a real developer of talent, and I can tell I would be a great person to play for him."

Auburn is "definitely in the top two" for Broadnax following his trip to the Plains, as the Tigers compete with Florida, Michigan, Louisville and Florida State for his commitment.

[Saturday] was a big help, and I came up [Friday]," Broadnax said. "[Friday] was amazing. It was really [Friday] that set it off. It was just one of a kind to be here."

Broadnax is looking to set up a return for an official visit.