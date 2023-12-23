“Man, he's gotten like 10 times better — literally mean it, 10 times better — since he came in from fall camp,” said McLeod, who has 5.5 sacks this season. “We've been having some good one-on-ones, and I'm like, 'Wow. This not the same Tyler that I was going up (against) a few weeks ago.’

AUBURN | Who better to ask about the progress of a freshman offensive tackle than the veteran linebacker that lines up across from him in.

“That's how crazy it is. He's probably understanding that his role's about to be bigger, and he's got to step up. He's working for it in the weight room, he's getting extra work, maintaining his weight. Tyler's definitely stepping up and becoming better, literally.”

Johnson, 6-foot-6 and 304 pounds, was a late addition to AU’s 2023 class out of Natchitoches (La.) Central. He redshirted this fall but could have a much bigger role in 2024 and beyond.

“Definitely some of the best ball he's played,” said senior offensive lineman Kam Stutts. “Yesterday was probably some of the best ball I've seen from him since he's been here. Once he gets a full spring under him and gets going, he'll be good.”

Starting left tackle Dillon Wade is expected to return next season but there’s a possibility he could move inside to guard and give Johnson an opportunity to compete for a starting spot.

At the very least, Johnson should be a favorite to earn a spot in the two-deep. He’s also got plenty of time for growth in the coming months with winter workouts followed by spring drills.

“Tyler Johnson is a guy who is going to be really, really special when he figures it all out,” said senior offensive lineman Gunner Britton. “He’s so raw. To be 18, he has everything to be a great player. He just has to put it all together.”

Auburn plays Maryland in the Music City Bowl Dec. 30 in Nashville. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on ABC.