AUBURN | Enrolling at Auburn early and going through winter workouts and a first spring practice is a lot for a true freshman. Going up against veteran players with three or four years of experience while trying to learn a new system with a fired-up assistant coach in your face — it’s a whole lot. For Malik Blocton, he has the added pressure of having his older brother, Marcus Harris, right there watching and giving input during the practices and post-practice film sessions.

Blocton is one of three freshman defensive linemen that could play this fall. (Auburn athletics)

Blocton, however, doesn’t see it that way. “Marcus does a really good job of not yelling at me or not talking to me crazy,” said Blocton. “Because he knows how I am. He knows how to push my buttons and get me to listen to him. “When we’re on the field, he tells me little stuff. He doesn’t try to go in-depth. He tries to be as simple as possible and play fast and let me work.” Harris, who totaled 97 tackles, 23.5 tackles-for-loss and 11 sacks, as a starting defensive tackle over the last three seasons, has remained in Auburn to workout and train for the 2024 NFL Draft. While there, he’s helping his younger brother to learn the ropes of playing defensive line in the SEC. “I try to coach him up and then after practice, I try to watch film, teach him how to watch film and breakdown film. He’s been doing really good so far,” said Harris.