The promise of a high-powered Hugh Freeze offense was in full effect for the first time Saturday.
AUBURN | It wasn’t an easy decision by any means, but in the end Hugh Freeze went with the opportunity to make game- and momentum-changing plays.
Freeze is sticking with Keionte Scott as Auburn’s top punt returner despite his importance to a secondary that lacks experience and depth.
The decision was further complicated by Scott’s nagging hamstring tightness during fall camp.
“We need him back there,” said Freeze of Scott’s punt returning. “He's dynamic and has proven he can change field position for us.
“So, we want to get him as healthy as possible. But we need him back there, for sure. I thought Dre was solid at catching it, and so was Upton. But Keionte has proven he can change the field position back there.”
Scott made an impact on special teams in AU’s first game with two punt returns for 44 yards. He nearly had a 60-yard return for a touchdown to open the second quarter but was ruled out of bounds at the 26-yard line after review.
Scott, who led the SEC averaging 14.8 yards per punt return last season, played just 13 snaps at cornerback in the 73-3 win over Alabama A&M, which allowed plenty of snaps for AU’s inexperienced backups.
“Just the opportunity to create momentum and explosive plays for the offense is something that I take pride in,” said Scott.
Overall, Freeze was pleased with AU’s play on special teams against the Bulldogs. Micah Riley blocked a punt that was recovered in the end zone by Malcolm Simmons for a touchdown.
With Alex McPherson still recovering from an illness, freshman Towns McGough stepped in at kicker and made his only field goal attempt from 32 yards and had seven touchbacks on 11 kickoffs.
“Special teams was a positive,” said Freeze. “We had an explosive punt return and then had a blocked punt for a TD. The field position battle we won. The effort was good. And we played a lot of kids on special teams.
"And obviously the seven touchbacks and the field goal was efficient. Towns did a really nice job there for us.”
Auburn returns to action Saturday against California. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.