Freeze on Auburn ‘biggest question mark’
AUBURN | Gone are starting defensive tackle Marcus Harris, starting noseguard Justin Rogers along with Mosiah Nasili-Kite and Lawrence Johnson.
Young defensive linemen Enyce Sledge, Stephen Roberts and Wilky Denaud also transferred out.
From a personnel standpoint, there’s no position on Auburn’s team that concerns Hugh Freeze more this spring than the interior defensive line.
“I think the biggest question mark we have right now is the interior,” said Freeze. “The girth on the interior, losing Marcus and Justin and Lawrence. We lost some guys that played significant snaps for us, and two of our most productive ones.”
Auburn addressed the situation during the offseason with the addition of two transfers and four freshmen signees that enrolled in January. But the Tigers may need to look for more help when the transfer portal reopens Apr. 15.
“I do think we will still be searching in the spring portal for more depth there,” said Freeze. “Maybe one more edge guy.”
Auburn added Gage Keys from Kansas and Trill Carter from Texas to help shore up the interior d-line during the December portal period.
“Gage had a really good first practice, as did Trill. We’re going to need those two to step in,” said Freeze.
The freshmen early enrollees include Amaris Williams, T.J. Lindsey, Malik Blocton and Jamonta Waller, who is playing Buck (edge).
"I love our young class,” said Freeze. “Amaris and Waller are different, now. They can bend. They can move. But again, they’re just freshmen.”
Freeze is also counting on some returning players to step up. Senior Jayson Jones has started and played a lot of snaps at noseguard, junior Zykeivous Walker was a key backup at defensive end last season but could move inside, and junior Quientrail Jamison-Travis, who goes by Bobby, had limited snaps last fall after transferring from junior college.
Darron Reed Jr. is also back after redshirting as a true freshman last fall.
“We need Jayson Jones to really come on and be the guy and play every snap with great passion and energy,” said Freeze. “Bobby has got to come on. He’s got the tools, we believe. DJ Reed is going to move inside. We’ve got some guys in there.”
At defensive end, Keldric Faulk returns after moving into the starting lineup as a true freshman last season. He could have Walker and a couple of the freshmen backing him up.
Senior Jalen McLeod, who goes by J-Mac, returns as the starting Buck where he’s joined by redshirt freshman Brenton Williams and true freshmen Waller and Joe Phillips.
“Faulk has been an incredible leader for a sophomore,” said Freeze. “He’s taken it as his mission to lead that front. He’s easy to follow because he does it the right way. It has been good to see that, and J-Mac healthy is a handful. Excited about those young kids behind them too.”
After taking this week off for spring break, Auburn will resume spring practice Tuesday afternoon. The A-Day game is Apr. 6 at 1 p.m. CT.