From a personnel standpoint, there’s no position on Auburn’s team that concerns Hugh Freeze more this spring than the interior defensive line.

AUBURN | Gone are starting defensive tackle Marcus Harris, starting noseguard Justin Rogers along with Mosiah Nasili-Kite and Lawrence Johnson.

“I think the biggest question mark we have right now is the interior,” said Freeze. “The girth on the interior, losing Marcus and Justin and Lawrence. We lost some guys that played significant snaps for us, and two of our most productive ones.”

Auburn addressed the situation during the offseason with the addition of two transfers and four freshmen signees that enrolled in January. But the Tigers may need to look for more help when the transfer portal reopens Apr. 15.

“I do think we will still be searching in the spring portal for more depth there,” said Freeze. “Maybe one more edge guy.”

Auburn added Gage Keys from Kansas and Trill Carter from Texas to help shore up the interior d-line during the December portal period.

“Gage had a really good first practice, as did Trill. We’re going to need those two to step in,” said Freeze.

The freshmen early enrollees include Amaris Williams, T.J. Lindsey, Malik Blocton and Jamonta Waller, who is playing Buck (edge).

"I love our young class,” said Freeze. “Amaris and Waller are different, now. They can bend. They can move. But again, they’re just freshmen.”