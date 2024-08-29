PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Freeze: 'Expect big things' from Scott

Brian Stultz • AuburnSports
Staff Writer
@brianjstultz

It hasn't been the easiest of fall camps for Keionte Scott. The veteran cornerback has been limited due to a lingering hamstring injury, spending a lot of time with the training staff so he can be ready for Saturday's season opener against Alabama A&M.

Hugh Freeze knows how important he is to have in Auburn's secondary.

"We expect big things from him," the head coach said. "We're so young in the secondary besides him and Jerrin Thompson, and we need him to play a lot of snaps at corner."

It's not just at cornerback that Scott is valuable. As one of the main punt returners last season, the San Diego native 14.8 yards per return and went a season-high 74 yards on a touchdown return against Arkansas. It's a position that he takes seriously. And he has the motivation to get healthy enough to return punts again this season.

"Just the opportunity to create momentum and explosive plays for the offense is something that I take pride in and definitely trying to, you know, get in the school books this year," Scott said. "So, got that taped up on my locker, looking at those numbers every day. So I'm definitely excited for returns."

In the secondary in 2023, Scott recorded 44 total tackles (37 solo) and broke up five passes while posting two tackles for a loss. That was playing at nickel. Now, he is back to cornerback, a transition that occurred this spring and fall. Scott is excited about the move but more enthusiastic about where he sees this team heading.

"Some guys have been here that are just tired of Auburn not being where it needs to be," he said. "So I feel like guys that came in, and guys that have been here just all coming together and having one mindset on the season, where we want to put ourselves at the end of the year. So you definitely see guys, you know, it's just way more accountability. You know, guys that are not afraid to hold people accountable. Got a good group of seniors, the ones with experience sharing it with the younger guys. And just every time everyone trying to bring everyone up to one level and just prepare to execute on Saturday."

As for the hamstring, Freeze hopes that Scott will recover to total health and that it won't be a factor down the road.

"We're still trying to make sure that's not something that's going to hinder him all year long," the coach said.

