"We expect big things from him," the head coach said. "We're so young in the secondary besides him and Jerrin Thompson, and we need him to play a lot of snaps at corner."

It hasn't been the easiest of fall camps for Keionte Scott. The veteran cornerback has been limited due to a lingering hamstring injury, spending a lot of time with the training staff so he can be ready for Saturday's season opener against Alabama A&M.

It's not just at cornerback that Scott is valuable. As one of the main punt returners last season, the San Diego native 14.8 yards per return and went a season-high 74 yards on a touchdown return against Arkansas. It's a position that he takes seriously. And he has the motivation to get healthy enough to return punts again this season.

"Just the opportunity to create momentum and explosive plays for the offense is something that I take pride in and definitely trying to, you know, get in the school books this year," Scott said. "So, got that taped up on my locker, looking at those numbers every day. So I'm definitely excited for returns."

In the secondary in 2023, Scott recorded 44 total tackles (37 solo) and broke up five passes while posting two tackles for a loss. That was playing at nickel. Now, he is back to cornerback, a transition that occurred this spring and fall. Scott is excited about the move but more enthusiastic about where he sees this team heading.

"Some guys have been here that are just tired of Auburn not being where it needs to be," he said. "So I feel like guys that came in, and guys that have been here just all coming together and having one mindset on the season, where we want to put ourselves at the end of the year. So you definitely see guys, you know, it's just way more accountability. You know, guys that are not afraid to hold people accountable. Got a good group of seniors, the ones with experience sharing it with the younger guys. And just every time everyone trying to bring everyone up to one level and just prepare to execute on Saturday."

As for the hamstring, Freeze hopes that Scott will recover to total health and that it won't be a factor down the road.

"We're still trying to make sure that's not something that's going to hinder him all year long," the coach said.