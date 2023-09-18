A week later, he averaged 6.67 yards at Cal on his three rushes. This past Saturday, however, he couldn't get going, finishing with just three yards on four rush attempts. Hugh Freeze admitted that despite rushing for 222 yards, the Tigers didn't run the ball like he had wanted, as the running backs accounted for just 86 of those yards.

Jeremiah Cobb has shown flashes of his talent in the first three games of his collegiate career. In the opener against UMass, the freshman broke off a 42-yard run for his first touchdown.

"Jeremiah really gives us some flexibility ... he can do a lot of things that we haven't even really gotten to yet, even in the pass game," the head coach said. "So he's dangerous with the ball in his hands. So, we will continue to explore ways to get our best guys on the field."

Cobb arrived at Auburn as a four-star recruit out of Montgomery Catholic, fit to be the next explosive threat in the Tigers' backfield. While he finds himself third on the depth chart behind Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston, Cobb has proven himself to earn opportunities early on in his first season on the Plains. Freeze wants to find more chances for the talented freshman to get more time on the field.

"We'll always be trying to find a few ways to get him some touches," Freeze said. "Let's go to this personnel and put him here and see if we can get him a touch or two because he's probably the fastest kid we have in that room. Speed is a good thing. I like all of those guys. But they're just a little different. Him with the ball in his hands on the perimeter is a little different than some of the others. It's just a matter of us figuring out what can we handle within the scheme of what we're doing."