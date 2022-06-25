Fourth visit for No. 2 OT

AUBURN | Daniel Calhoun is rated the nation’s No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2024 class. He’s already got close to 40 offers. That’s a lot for a rising junior from Centennial in Roswell, Ga., but Calhoun is making sure to stay well grounded. “It means a lot. All I can do is keep grinding,” he said.

Calhoun, 6-foot-6 and 349 pounds, plans to release a top 12 before the start of his junior season. Auburn, which he visited for a fourth time Saturday, has positioned itself well to make the cut. “They’re up there. Their chances are really high,” said Calhoun, who mentioned Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Texas and Oklahoma as other schools likely to be included. Calhoun enjoyed spending the day in Auburn with his family, especially the ribs that had for lunch. “I like it,” said Calhoun. “There’s nice people here, really friendly. Great foot, great restaurants. I think this year is going to be a big turnaround year for them.”