Two SEC schools are battling for Mario Craver right now. He was at one of them Thursday, when he visited Auburn for the 7-on-7 competition with Clay Chalkville High. It gave the Tigers the opportunity to see not only his football skills, but his leadership qualities as well. "Them seeing the leader part of me and them actually believing in me more as a leader other than a player, that’s what he was just talking to me about," Craver said about his conversation with Auburn receivers' coach Marcus Davis.

Mario Craver visited Auburn for the 7-on-7 competition Thursday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Things have progressed well with Craver, who noted that Auburn and Florida are the two schools sticking out the most at the moment. As a somewhat smaller slot receiver, coming in at 5-foot-10, he finds a lot in common with Davis. "He’s a cool dude, he’s a young guy, I think he understands recruits more because he was basically in the same situation as me," Craver said. "Small guy, slot receiver. I believe he understands players more and he’s just a cool dude. He’s laid back and that’s what you want in a receiver coach." Auburn is pushing for a trio of Clay Chalkville players, with Craver's teammates Jaylen Mbakwe and DJ Barber sitting high on the Tigers' board. Hugh Freeze spent time with all three of them, sharing a simple message. "Coach Freeze was like ‘I gotta get y’all guys here. If I get y’all here, that can change the whole class," Craver said.